"Mama" Cass Elliott of 1960s vocal group The Mamas and the Papas stars in this television variety special, performing comic sketches with Buddy Hackett and other Hollywood stars and singing solo versions of hit songs such as "California Dreamin'." Filmed in 1969 as a pilot for a series that never came to pass, this groovy, fun-filled show also features performances from other '60s music icons: Joni Mitchell, Mary Travers and John Sebastian.