2015

The Mama Sherpas

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 20th, 2015

Studio

Not Available

In 2012, one in three babies in America were delivered by c-section, despite the World Health Organization's recommendation that Cesarean births remain below 15 percent. How can these disturbing trend be reversed? In recent years, the idea of a collaborative care practice where doctors and midwives manage women's care together has begun to gain traction in the United States. The Mama Sherpas is a feature-length documentary film about women receiving their maternity care through midwife-doctor teams. We follow nurse midwives, the doctors they work with, and their patients to provide an investigative lens into how midwives work within the hospital system.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images