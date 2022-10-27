1966

The Man Called Flintstone

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 2nd, 1966

Studio

Columbia Pictures

In this feature-length film based on the "Flintstones" TV show, secret agent Rock Slag is injured during a chase in Bedrock. Slag's chief decides to replace the injured Slag with Fred Flintstone, who just happens to look like him. The trip takes Fred to Paris and Rome, which is good for Wilma, Barney, and Betty, but can Fred foil the mysterious Green Goose's evil plan for a destructive missile without letting his wife and friends in on his secret?

Cast

Harvey KormanChief Mountmore / Additional Voices (voice)
Alan ReedFred Flintstone (voice)
Mel BlancBarney Rubble / Dino (voice)
Jean Vander PylWilma Flintstone (voice)
June ForayTanya Malichite (voice)
Paul FreesRock Slag / Green Goose / Triple X (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images