The Man Called Flintstone

In this feature-length film based on the "Flintstones" TV show, secret agent Rock Slag is injured during a chase in Bedrock. Slag's chief decides to replace the injured Slag with Fred Flintstone, who just happens to look like him. The trip takes Fred to Paris and Rome, which is good for Wilma, Barney, and Betty, but can Fred foil the mysterious Green Goose's evil plan for a destructive missile without letting his wife and friends in on his secret?
|Harvey Korman
|Chief Mountmore / Additional Voices (voice)
|Alan Reed
|Fred Flintstone (voice)
|Mel Blanc
|Barney Rubble / Dino (voice)
|Jean Vander Pyl
|Wilma Flintstone (voice)
|June Foray
|Tanya Malichite (voice)
|Paul Frees
|Rock Slag / Green Goose / Triple X (voice)
View Full Cast >