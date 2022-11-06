Not Available

The Man Called Noon

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Finarco

Noon is a gunfighter who has become amnesiac. Helped by Rimes, an outlaw who has befriended him, he tries to figure out who he is actually. It gradually appears that his wife and kid have been murdered. As time goes by, Noon also recalls a fortune hidden somewhere. Niland, a scheming judge, and Peg Cullane, a greedy will do everything to prevent Noon and Rimes from achieving their end while Fan Davidge, a woman living in a ghost town, will support them.

Cast

Stephen BoydRimes
Rosanna SchiaffinoFan Davidge
Farley GrangerJudge Niland
Patty ShepardPeg Cullane
Ángel del PozoBen Janish
Howard RossBayles

Images