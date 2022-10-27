The Man From Death

Not Available

A poor, dumb sap, Elijah Stryder and his wife, Mrs. Stryder, are attacked by the nefarious Ailester Hall and left for dead in the wild wild west. That poor sap, Stryder, awakens with a mysterious green colored list of prophecies that lead him on a journey of fun and fancy free adventures with his skeptical partner, Sergio. There is only one caveat, Stryder is not allowed to take revenge on the man who shot and killed his wife. Can Stryder keep his composure and learn how to forgive, or will he ruin it for everybody? It might be the latter.