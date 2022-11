Not Available

Dave and Hank ride out of Death Valley, heading for the town of Mesa, but stop to rest in Alkali Springs, twenty miles from Mesa. Walking along the saloon porch, they overhear through an open window, two unseen men plotting to rob the Mesa bank that afternoon. One is a Spanish voice and the other American. Dave and Hank head for Mesa to get there before the hold-up and, there, they see the men whose voices they had heard; Sheriff Jeffries and Ortego.