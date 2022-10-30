The Man From Hong Kong

Australian authorities arrest a man believed to be connected to the Sydney criminal underworld and send for Inspector Fang Sing Leng (Jimmy Wang Yu) from Hong Kong to question him. After the alleged criminal is assassinated, Inspector Leng and the Sydney police try to hunt down those responsible and hope to solve their case along the way.
|Jimmy Wang Yu
|Inspector Fang Sing Leng
|Hugh Keays-Byrne
|Morrie Grosse
|Sammo Hung
|Win Chan
|Roger Ward
|Bob Taylor
|Rosalind Speirs
|Caroline Thorne
|Frank Thring
|Willard
