1975

The Man From Hong Kong

  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 30th, 1975

Studio

The Movie Company Pty. Ltd.

Australian authorities arrest a man believed to be connected to the Sydney criminal underworld and send for Inspector Fang Sing Leng (Jimmy Wang Yu) from Hong Kong to question him. After the alleged criminal is assassinated, Inspector Leng and the Sydney police try to hunt down those responsible and hope to solve their case along the way.

Cast

Jimmy Wang YuInspector Fang Sing Leng
Hugh Keays-ByrneMorrie Grosse
Sammo HungWin Chan
Roger WardBob Taylor
Rosalind SpeirsCaroline Thorne
Frank ThringWillard

