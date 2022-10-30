Not Available

The Man from Majorca

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Drakfilm

In Stockholm, on St. Lucy's feast day, a bandit daringly robs a crowded post office. Within a fortnight, two witnesses are dead. Two cops from vice squad, Johansson and Jarnebring, who were the first to the crime scene, pursue all leads and identify a suspect, an arrogant member of the elite secret police, a man assigned to guard the country's Minister of Justice. Just as the beat cops think they've tightened the noose around the suspect, loose ends appear, witnesses lose their certainty, alibis crop up, and even the cops doubt what they've seen. Who's protecting the suspect and why?

Cast

Tomas von Brömssenkriminalinspektör Johansson
Håkan Sernerkriminalinspektör Andersson
Ernst Güntherkommissarie M. Dahlgren
Thomas Hellbergbyråchef Berg
Ingvar HirdwallFors
Tommy Johnsonkriminalinspektör Rundberg

