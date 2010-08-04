2010

The Man from Nowhere

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 4th, 2010

Studio

Cinema Service

His only friend called him 'the man from nowhere'... Taesik, a former special agent becomes a loner after losing his wife in a miserable accident and lives a bitter life running a pawnshop. He only has a few customers and a friend named Somi, a little girl next door. As Taesik spends more and more time with Somi, he gets attached to her. Then Somi is kidnapped by a gang, and as Taesik tries to save Somi by becoming deeply associated with the gang his mysterious past is revealed...

Cast

Kim Sae-RonJeong So-mi
Kim Tae-HoonKim Chi-gon
Kim Hee-wonMan-seok
이종필Detective No
Thanayong WongtrakulRamrowan
Kim Hyo-seoHyo-jeong

View Full Cast >

Images

5 More Images