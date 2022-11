Not Available

When a lonely German official (Burghart Klaussner) stationed in Tbilisi, Georgia, befriends a spunky 12-year-old living in one of the city's refugee camps, their budding relationship invites accusations of pedophilia -- and inadvertently stokes the fires of violence. Dito Tsintsadze, a native Georgian, directs this thought-provoking Tribeca Film Festival selection exploring the outcome of misunderstood intentions.