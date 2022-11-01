The Man from the First Century

1980

In this routine, allegorical sci-fi drama by Czech director Oldrich Lipsky, a disgruntled worker accidentally finds himself aboard a spaceship (long story), and five hundred years later he comes back with a super-advanced being to a whole new world. He discovers that in his long absence, the world has literally cleaned up well, solved its problems, and is rife with a multitude of technical toys to make life easier. All of these conveniences, however, have not had much effect on the basic foibles that have plagued humanity since cave-dwelling days. Of significance are the names of two of the main characters -- Adam and Eve.