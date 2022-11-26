The Man from the West

Not Available

Art Louden, foreman of the Bar H Ranch, is contemptuous of the masculine city flappers and effeminate city sheiks who are vacationing on the ranch, and when reproached by the owner, Bill Hayes, for discourtesy to a guest, Art complains that there are no "she-women" left. Seeing a newspaper photo of Iris Millard, he is attracted by her apparent innocence; then she arrives with her father, and Art is disillusioned to find her as snobbish and as jazzily dressed as the others. His disdain, however, causes Iris to play up to his ideas.