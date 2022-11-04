Not Available

The Man from Toronto

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

According to the terms of a will two strangers must marry. Leila (Jessie Matthews) is a widow, and Fergus (Ian Hunter) is a Canadian bachelor. Both are bequeathed a fortune, but there is a condition to the receipt of it. The two much marry within a year. To aid matters, Leila disguises herself as Fergus' maid, and the two begin to fall in love. However when Fergus discovers the truth, he is less than pleased by the deception.

Cast

Kathleen HarrisonMartha
George TurnerPovey
Herbert LomasJake
Kenneth KoveVicar
George ZuccoSquire
George BensonVillager

