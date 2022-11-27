Not Available

The Man In Grey

    Leonidas, a family man retires from the public sector. He goes on vacation alone, as usually. There he meets the wife of a friend of his, who lives in Switzerland. They become emotionally involved, but Christina goes back to her husband. He follows her, but soon decides to come back to Athens. Christina after a while comes to Athens, seeking their reunion. While Leonidas initially clashes with his family for her, in the end he compromises and decides that the dream is not for him.

