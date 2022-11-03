1931

The Man in Possession

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 3rd, 1931

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Raymond Dabney returns home after serving a jail sentence for selling a car that is not his. Both his father and brother offered him 500 pounds to get out of the country so he won't bring any trouble to his brother's prospective engagement to a presumably wealthy young lady. Raymond refused and prefer to stay in England on his own expense. Soon enough he finds himself a job as a sherif officer. His first task unexpectedly lead him to be the man in possession to his older brother's fiancee who, as it turns out, not at all wealthy but actually in a lot of debts and desperate to look for a wealthy husband.

Cast

Charlotte GreenwoodClara
Irene PurcellCrystal Wetherby
C. Aubrey SmithMr. Dabney
Beryl MercerMrs. Dabney
Reginald OwenClaude Dabney
Alan MowbraySir Charles Cartwright

