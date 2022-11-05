1937

The Man in the Barn

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 19th, 1937

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

After John Wilks Booth assassinated Abraham Lincoln, he escaped to Maryland. According to the history books, he was discovered hiding in a barn; after he refused to surrender, the barn was set afire, and Booth died in the conflagration. However, in 1903 a Mr. David E. George, while on his deathbed in Enid Oklahoma, claimed to be John Wilks Booth. This film presents evidence of the possibility that Mr. George's claim was true.

Cast

Carey WilsonNarrator (voice)
Ernie AdamsRowdy Outside Theatre
Erville AldersonFarmer
Virginia BrissacFarmer's Wife
Philo McCulloughTheatre Manager
Douglas WoodArmy Officer (uncredited)

