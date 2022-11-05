The Man in the Barn

1937

After John Wilks Booth assassinated Abraham Lincoln, he escaped to Maryland. According to the history books, he was discovered hiding in a barn; after he refused to surrender, the barn was set afire, and Booth died in the conflagration. However, in 1903 a Mr. David E. George, while on his deathbed in Enid Oklahoma, claimed to be John Wilks Booth. This film presents evidence of the possibility that Mr. George's claim was true.