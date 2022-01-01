1991

The Man in the Moon

  • Drama
  • Family
  • Romance

Release Date

September 29th, 1991

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Maureen Trant and her younger sibling Dani share a strong connection, but local boy Court Foster threatens to throw their bond off balance. Dani and Court meet first and have a flirtatious rapport -- but when he meets Maureen, he falls hard and they begin a passionate affair. The new couple try to keep their love hidden from Dani, but she soon learns the truth, disavowing her sister. But a heartbreaking accident later reunites the girls.

Cast

Reese WitherspoonDanielle "Dani" Trant
Sam WaterstonMatthew Trant
Tess HarperAbigail Trant
Gail StricklandMarie Foster
Jason LondonCourt Foster
Emily WarfieldMaureen Trant

