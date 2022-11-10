Not Available

The Man in the White Suit

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The Rank Organisation

The unassuming, nebbishy inventor Sidney Stratton creates a miraculous fabric that will never be dirty or worn out. Clearly he can make a fortune selling clothes made of the material, but may cause a crisis in the process. After all, once someone buys one of his suits they won't ever have to fix them or buy another one, and the clothing industry will collapse overnight. Nevertheless, Sidney is determined to put his invention on the market, forcing the clothing factory bigwigs to resort to more desperate measures...

Cast

Joan GreenwoodDaphne Birnley
Cecil ParkerAlan Birnley
Michael GoughMichael Corland
Ernest ThesigerSir John Kierlaw
Vida HopeBertha
Howard Marion-CrawfordCranford

