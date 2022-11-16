The Man Left Behind

Not Available

Paul Longgrear was sent to Vietnam to command an elite combat unit. At home, his wife tended to their newborn daughter and dutifully kept her promise to pray for her husband at war. The prayers never meant much to Longgrear until the early hours of February 7, 1968. Trapped in a concrete bunker with seven other Green Berets and surrounded by a determined enemy using tanks for the first time in the war, Longgrear retreated to a corner of the shattered bunker and prayed his first real prayer. He knew he would die, so he prayed that God would take care of his wife and child. He counted his last 19 rounds of ammunition. Eighteen were for the enemy. The last he saved for himself.