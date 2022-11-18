The Man of the Future

Not Available

Michelsen is an old truck driver, almost legendary. Solitary and affected by the disease, he travels the roads of Patagonia, when he meets a young hitchhiker. She reminds him of her daughter Elena, whom she has not seen in years. Elena, meanwhile, decides to secretly leave her home, with the excuse of participating in an amateur boxing tournament. So he embarks on the Four Fingers truck that goes to Patagonia. Eventually, their destinations will cross paths and offer them one last chance to catch up with the past.