Not Available

It is 1974, and in the Cold War paranoia of East and West Germany, it can be dangerous to know too much. But time is running out for Sophie Zimmermann. She is being hunted and the only way to survive is to find out the identity of The Man On The Other Side! In the style of classic 70s spy thrillers like Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Ipcress File and Day Of The Jackal, The Man On The Other Side transports you back to a world of double crosses, of dark deeds in grey Eastern European cities and of danger lurking behind every kiss.