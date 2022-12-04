The Man Who Became A Camera: Photographer Takuma Nakahira

Not Available

With his photography and texts, Takuma Nakahira was a driving force behind Japan’s «political season» during the ‘60s and ‘70s, before suffering an artistic crisis that lead him into a medical emergency in 1977. Having lost a great part of his memory and his ability to speak, photographs became his life. Over a period of three years, the movie follows Nakahira on his daily quest to trace his life in photographs, whether in his Yokohama neighborhood or on a journey to Okinawa, a place visited in a long gone past.