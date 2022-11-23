The Man Who Became a Horse

Not Available

An old man living with his only daughter tries to keep her close to him by any means, although she is married. With longing for what was, the daughter becomes attached to the one thing she has left of her deceased mother, a horse. Jealous of her affections, the old and stubborn patriarch sets the horse free, leading to his daughter’s despair... This evocative and at times frightening power game is about isolation, vulnerability and how we can become too dependent on those we love.