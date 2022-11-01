The Man Who Came to a Village

Not Available

DESTINY (2006) Based on the novel "The man who came to a town" by Hector Tizon (Argentina, 1929) who in 1976 was exiled to Spain, where he worked in publishing houses, newspapers and magazines. A Spanish drug dealer has to close a transaction in the remote region of Jujuy, Argentina. Almost killed it. Chance will make you have to hide in a remote village disguised as a priest, where the inhabitants will be taken as such. There you will have to take sides with the imminent changes that threaten the people, and decide if takes that second chance that has given life.