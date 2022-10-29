The Man Who Changed His Mind

Dr. Laurence, a once-respectable scientist, begins to research the origin of the mind and the soul. The science community rejects him, and he risks losing everything for which he has worked. He begins to use his discoveries to save his research and further his own causes, thereby becoming... a Mad Scientist, almost unstoppable...
|Anna Lee
|Dr. Clare Wyatt
|John Loder
|Dick Haslewood
|Frank Cellier
|Lord Haslewood
|Donald Calthrop
|Clayton
|Cecil Parker
|Dr. Gratton
|Lyn Harding
|Prof. Holloway
View Full Cast >