2004

The Man Who Copied

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Drama

April 9th, 2004

André, 19, lives in Porto Alegre, Brazil, and works as a photocopier operator. He likes to see his neighbor Sílvia with a pair of binoculars. She works selling clothes. Becoming attracted to her, he tries to get nearer, and goes to her shop to buy something, but finds out that he can't afford it. So he puts the photocopier to other uses, and begins to envisage fishy schemes to earn some money

Cast

Leandra LealSílvia
Luana PiovaniMarinês
Pedro CardosoCardoso
Paulo JoséPaulo
Júlio AndradeFeitosa
Carlos Cunha FilhoAntunes

