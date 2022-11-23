The Man Who Didn\'t Know She Was a Man

Not Available

From director Crescentia Volz and producer Jayme Schmitt comes a horror film of which the likes haven't been seen for 60 years. During the weekend of Thanksgiving, aliens put their plans to take over the Earth in motion. Two friends, Mike and Jesse (Megan Frankovich and Ben Johnson), appear to be the only thing to stand it the way, if it wasn't for the fact they are somewhat clueless to the invasion. But with a little help from an over the top grump (Jayme Schmitt) they may just have what it takes to get a clue and fight back. In the true style of the 1950s genre of Science Fiction and Horror, you never saw this one coming!