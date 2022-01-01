The Man who drew bug-eyed monsters

1994

This fascinating and entertaining documentary celebrates the work of Reynold Brown, one of the most acclaimed movie poster artists of the Fifties and early Sixties, whose work colorfully encapsulated the nation's postwar social climate. The video illustrates scores of Brown's compelling posters - often interwoven with 'Coming Attractions' previews - for films such as "Attack of the 50 Foot Woman," "This Island Earth," "I Was a Teenage Werewolf," "Tarantula," "The Creature from the Black Lagoon" and "Monster on the Campus." Art critics, curators and authors as well as B-movie producers Roger Corman and Samuel Z. Arkoff discuss Brown's work in an art historical and social context, discussing the artistry of posters often more memorable than the films themselves.