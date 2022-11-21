The Man Who Has A Camera

Not Available

Liu Na’ou’s The Man with a Movie Camera is comprised of five episodes, shot in four cities across national boundaries: Tainan, Canton, Shenyang, and Tokyo. It displays impressionistic street spectacle and images of quotidian life, as well as excursions by train and ship, unfolding as a private visual journal and a sort of souvenir, but with refined framing, camera movement, and rhythmic editing. With his own perspective and artistic sensitivity embedded in this film, struggling between being a Japanese colonial subject and a Taiwanese/Chinese litterateur, Liu attempts to transcend geological, national, racial/ethnic, linguistic and medial boundaries, to establish a depoliticized, internationalist, cosmopolitan cinematic utopia, a pure cinema, and a fluid and contested identity.