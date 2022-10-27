1971

The Man Who Haunted Himself

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 1st, 1971

Studio

Excalibur Films

Harold Pelham, a partner in a large electronics firm, finds himself in bewildering circumstances after recovering from a near-fatal car accident. What causes him to renounce his high business principles? Why do friends and colleagues repeatedly sight him in places he has never been? And why does Julie, an attractive girl he has seen only once, claim such an intimate relationship with him? Does Pelham really have a doppelganger – or is he losing his mind?

Cast

Anton RodgersTony Alexander
Olga Georges-PicotJulia Anderson
Freddie JonesDr. Harris
Alastair MackenzieMichael Pelham
Hugh MackenzieJames Pelham
Kevork MalikyanLuigi

View Full Cast >

Images