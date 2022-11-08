The Man Who Knows Too Much

Not Available

Who is Wouter Basson? Is this white South African just a respected cardiologist without any blood on his hands or on the contrary comparable to someone like Dr. Mengele? The enigmatic Basson, nicknamed Dr. Death, caused a scandal in 1998. Wouter Basson is the former head of Project Coast, the biological and chemical weapons programme of the apartheid regime. One of the aims of this programme was the development of bacteria that kill only black people, vaccines that make black women infertile and a hypothetical substance that would kill people without leaving a trace.