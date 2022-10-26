Not Available

The Man Who Laughs

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

DD Productions

In the midst of a winter’s storm, Ursus, a colourful itinerant showman, kindly offers shelter to two young orphans. They are Gwynplaine, a boy with a facial scar that has the appearance of a permanent smile, and a blind girl named Déa. Some years later, the trio are still together, giving shows the length and breadth of the country. Now a grown man, Gwynplaine has become a star and delights his audiences. But his success threatens to drive him ever further away from the two people who love him for himself, Déa and Ursus...

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images