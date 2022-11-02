Not Available

The Man Who Made Husbands Jealous

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Reeling from the death of his beautiful mother, Lysander Hawkley, semi-pro Tennis ace, moves from one married woman to another, whilst amounting debts he has no hope of paying off. Until his best friend, Ferdie, hits on a plan - Romance the wives, make the husbands jealous, but get the wives to pay for the privilege. Lysander agrees, and does well, until he meets Kitty Rannaldini, the bullied wife of the greatest conductor in the world. As he gets to know her, Lysander realises he feels more for Kitty than he'd like to admit. The town of Paradise will never be the same again!

    Cast

    		Stephen BillingtonLysander Hawkley
    		Nicholas BallLarry Lockton
    		T.R. BowenDavid Hawkley
    		Kate ByersKitty Rannaldini
    		Ravil IsyanovBoris Levitsky
    		Rhona MitraFlora Seymour

