The Man Who Made Husbands Jealous

Reeling from the death of his beautiful mother, Lysander Hawkley, semi-pro Tennis ace, moves from one married woman to another, whilst amounting debts he has no hope of paying off. Until his best friend, Ferdie, hits on a plan - Romance the wives, make the husbands jealous, but get the wives to pay for the privilege. Lysander agrees, and does well, until he meets Kitty Rannaldini, the bullied wife of the greatest conductor in the world. As he gets to know her, Lysander realises he feels more for Kitty than he'd like to admit. The town of Paradise will never be the same again!