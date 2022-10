Not Available

Thanasis Zevedaios (Thanasis Vengos) has a shop with watches and running but not enough! Time and the clocks have become obsessed after running nonstop in an effort to nourish their relatives. The 'philosopher' brother dies and leaves another four mouths under his protection. The day is divided between the shop, his sister and his niece to marry, and his beloved, who works in a supermarket, while the economic situation and their obligations do not allow them to marry.