The Man Who Shot Christmas

A Christmas story set in contemporary London, about a woman, Debbie, who feels threatened by her husband, Koji, the Japanese gangster owner of a London nightclub. When Debbie tries to leave the country with her young son, Ricky, a mysterious figure named Nick (who may or may not be Father Christmas, or Santa Claus) is accidentally shot. Things get tough for Debbie and Ricky, but Nick offers resolution with a mix of practical assistance - and perhaps just the slightest touch of Christmas magic.