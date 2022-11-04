The Man Who Sold Himself

Meant to be a diatribe against yellow journalism and current social ills, this weakly limned drama by Josef von Baky features a reporter who works for one of the tabloid papers. The reporter digs up dirt on the past life of a local hotel owner, and wanting to take full advantage of the muck, he strings out his revelations in a series of perjorative, damning articles on the man. The result of this campaign turns out to be much worse than simply ruining the hotel owner's reputation.
|Hansjörg Felmy
|Niko Jost
|Antje Weisgerber
|Mrs. Sending
|Kurt Ehrhardt
|Carl Sending
|Katharina Matz
|Eva Jost
|Ernst Schröder
|Münchmann
|Fritz Tillmann
|Dr. Schilling
