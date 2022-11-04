Not Available

The Man Who Sold Himself

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Meant to be a diatribe against yellow journalism and current social ills, this weakly limned drama by Josef von Baky features a reporter who works for one of the tabloid papers. The reporter digs up dirt on the past life of a local hotel owner, and wanting to take full advantage of the muck, he strings out his revelations in a series of perjorative, damning articles on the man. The result of this campaign turns out to be much worse than simply ruining the hotel owner's reputation.

Cast

Hansjörg FelmyNiko Jost
Antje WeisgerberMrs. Sending
Kurt EhrhardtCarl Sending
Katharina MatzEva Jost
Ernst SchröderMünchmann
Fritz TillmannDr. Schilling

