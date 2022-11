Not Available

A young law graduate joins his older brother's legal practice, only to discover the firm's clients are mostly mobsters. Director Vincent Sherman's 1940 crime melodrama stars George Brent, William Lundigan, Richard Barthelmess, Virginia Bruce, Brenda Marshall, Marc Lawrence, Henry Armetta, George Tobias, John Litel, Alan Baxter, Louis Jean Heydt, Clarence Kolb, Sam McDaniel and Mary Gordon.