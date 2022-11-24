The Man Who Would Be Free

Not Available

    Have you ever considered that talking to a complete stranger could open your eyes and make you abandon everything that gave meaning to your life? A wandering philosopher, a guru or just a charlatan? This is the story of Cezar Mititelu, a man who decided to find true freedom for himself and realized, along the way, that he needs to change the others. A group of young people tried to escape the conformism and the constraints of an authoritarian society and found themselves castaway in irrelevance at the edges of history.

