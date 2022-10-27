1980

The Man With Bogart's Face

  • Comedy
  • Thriller

Release Date

October 2nd, 1980

Studio

Melvin Simon Productions

In The Man With Bogart's Face, an affectionate send-up of the Bogart detective films of the 1940s, Robert Sacchi plays a man who idolizes Humphrey Bogart so much he has his features altered to look exactly like his idol. He then opens up a detective agency under the name Sam Marlowe (an amalgam of the names of Bogart's characters from The Maltese Falcon and The Big Sleep).

Cast

Franco NeroHakim
Michelle PhillipsGena
Olivia HusseyElsa
Misty RoweDuchess
Victor BuonoCommodore Anastas
Herbert LomMr. Zebra

