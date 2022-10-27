In The Man With Bogart's Face, an affectionate send-up of the Bogart detective films of the 1940s, Robert Sacchi plays a man who idolizes Humphrey Bogart so much he has his features altered to look exactly like his idol. He then opens up a detective agency under the name Sam Marlowe (an amalgam of the names of Bogart's characters from The Maltese Falcon and The Big Sleep).
|Franco Nero
|Hakim
|Michelle Phillips
|Gena
|Olivia Hussey
|Elsa
|Misty Rowe
|Duchess
|Victor Buono
|Commodore Anastas
|Herbert Lom
|Mr. Zebra
