The Man with the Answers

Not Available

Twenty-something Victor is an ex-diving champ living with his grandmother in a seaside town in Greece. After the sudden death of his grandmother, he jumps into a dusty old car and begins a road trip to Germany. On a boat ride in Italy he meets Matthias, a handsome, free-spirited German headed back home, who charms the uptight Victor into giving him a ride.The odd couple embark on a road trip that takes them through the stunning mountain scenery of Italy. Through many twists and turns, the two men are pushed out of their comfort zones, and must come face to face with their growing attraction for one another. As their destination looms on the horizon, will they find the answers they are looking for, in each other?