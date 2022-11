Not Available

A Charles Bukowski poem is put to animation. Four kids who are friends are drawn to a strange house that their parents tell them to avoid. One day they see a man of about 30 step outside, cigar and whiskey bottle in hand. He becomes a symbol for them of all that is strong, natural, and beautiful. What happens later to this man with the beautiful eyes introduces the boys to the gray and uptight world of adulthood that awaits them.