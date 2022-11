Not Available

This action-packed episode features one of the Devil Doctor's most enjoyably silly schemes to do away with his nemesis Nayland Smith. When Smith goes missing, it's up to Dr Petrie to continue the hunt for the Si-Fan, Fu-Manchu's secret society. On the trail of a mysterious man with a limp, Petrie disguises himself as a rough bargee to investigate a smoky riverside drinking den, the Joy-Shop Club.