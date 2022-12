Not Available

In the year 2020, a young adult grapples with the world around him and struggles with isolation. Clips from A Short Film About Love, Man Without a Map, Prophecies of Nostradamus, Mad Max, Breaking Away, Elephant, Frankenstein Conquers the World, The War of the Gargantuas, Matango: Attack of the Mushroom People, and the LA Riots (Aerial Shot & David Joo.) Audio from The Man Without a Map, AP Archive, Sunday Journal, and TMJ4.