1993

The Man Without a Face

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 24th, 1993

Studio

Icon Entertainment International

The story of a relationship between a teacher and his troubled pupil. Justin McLeod is a former teacher who lives as a recluse on the edge of town. His face is disfigured from an automobile accident and fire ten years before in which a boy was incinerated and for which he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter. He is also suspected of being a pedophile. He is befriended by Chuck, causing the town's suspicion and hostility to be ignited. McLeod inculcates in his protege a love of justice and freedom from prejudice which sustains him beyond the end of the film.

Cast

Mel GibsonJustin McLeod
Nick StahlCharles E. 'Chuck' Norstadt
Margaret WhittonCatherine Palin
Fay MastersonGloria Norstadt
Gaby HoffmannMegan Norstadt
Geoffrey LewisChief Wayne Stark

View Full Cast >

Images