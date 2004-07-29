2004

The Manchurian Candidate

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Release Date

July 29th, 2004

Studio

Clinica Estetico

When his army unit was ambushed during the first Gulf War, Sergeant Raymond Shaw saved his fellow soldiers just as his commanding officer, then-Captain Ben Marco, was knocked unconscious. Brokering the incident for political capital, Shaw eventually becomes a vice-presidential nominee, while Marco is haunted by dreams of what happened -- or didn't happen -- in Kuwait. As Marco (now a Major) investigates, the story begins to unravel, to the point where he questions if it happened at all. Is it possible the entire unit was kidnapped and brainwashed to believe Shaw is a war hero as part of a plot to seize the White House? Some very powerful people at Manchurian Global corporation appear desperate to stop him from finding out.

Cast

Denzel WashingtonMajor Bennett Ezekiel Marco
Meryl StreepSenator Eleanor Prentiss Shaw (D-VA)
Liev SchreiberCongressman Raymond Prentiss Shaw (D-NY)
Jon VoightSenator Thomas Jordan (D-CT)
Kimberly EliseFBI Ag. Eugenie Rose
Vera FarmigaJocelyne Jordan

Images