Mr. Chi (Larry Lee) goes to Thailand to assist a close friend, Nai Sin (Huang Chung Hsin), in preparing his Muay Thai boxers for a battle with Japanese boxers who have arrived in Bangkok to get even for a past loss. Instead of training Nai Sin’s students to take on the Japanese, Mr. Chi finds himself having to take on the Japanese himself, as he has to help one of Nai Sin’s top students fend off the Japanese due to the student not coming through on throwing a boxing match.