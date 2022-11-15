Not Available

The Mandolin and Bouzouki of Tim O'Brien

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Tim O'Brien's artistry is unique, crossing boundaries between bluegrass, old time, Irish, country and folk music styles. His heartfelt singing, instrumental virtuosity and profound songwriting have put him at the very pinnacle of today's acoustic performers. Tim O'Brien's course will be a boon to mandolin and bouzouki (octave mandolin) players who want to improve their technique, develop ideas and learn new repertoire. Whether he's breaking down an Irish slip jig, an old time mountain ballad, a bluegrass tune or an original country/pop song, Tim brings his brilliant musicianship and formidable technique to bear, making these pieces fun and enlightening for learning players.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images