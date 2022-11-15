The Mandolin and Bouzouki of Tim O'Brien

Not Available

Tim O'Brien's artistry is unique, crossing boundaries between bluegrass, old time, Irish, country and folk music styles. His heartfelt singing, instrumental virtuosity and profound songwriting have put him at the very pinnacle of today's acoustic performers. Tim O'Brien's course will be a boon to mandolin and bouzouki (octave mandolin) players who want to improve their technique, develop ideas and learn new repertoire. Whether he's breaking down an Irish slip jig, an old time mountain ballad, a bluegrass tune or an original country/pop song, Tim brings his brilliant musicianship and formidable technique to bear, making these pieces fun and enlightening for learning players.