Herman, a farmer content to live out his life alone out in the woods, tends his garden day in and day out. Except for the regulars that come to his market to buy his giant carrots and radishes, he rarely gets visitors. When a witch approaches his cottage one day, asking for a special ingredient and supplying a spell, he is understandably shaken. He wakes up the next morning to the cries of a screaming baby, unaware that his life has taken an incredible turn.