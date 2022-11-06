Not Available

The Manhattan Transfer: Vocalese Live

  • Music

Experience the exuberant jazz and harmonic vocals of The Manhattan Transfer in this spectacular performance at Nakano Sun Plaza Hall in Tokyo. Recorded in February 1986, the 80-minute concert features 19 songs, including "Birdland," "Java Jive," "Boy from New York City," "Four Brothers," "Rambo," "Meet Benny Baily," "Airegin," "To You," "Sing Joy Spring," "Move," "That's Killer Joe," "The Duke of Dubuque" and "Gloria."

Cast

Tim HauserHimself - Manhattan Transfer
Alan PaulHimself - Manhattan Transfer
Janis SiegelHerself - Manhattan Transfer

