The Mansion Sister

The past never dies.. Moving into somewhere new is never easy, but for Saikaew, a country girl new in the big city and attending Bangkok University, it can be deadly... When strange apparitions begin to manifest around her and her new surroundings, Saikaew's friends Mam and Pang, begin to suspect the evil lurking and inhabiting the mansion behind certain room doors and uncover forgotten truths that may explain the paranormal events localized around the mansion. Bit as the evil becomes stronger and begins to attach itself to Saikawew, can Mam and Pang reveal the horrible truth before it is too late, and Saikaew becomes a permanent resident of... The Mansion?